ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 3.8% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.24. 654,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,265,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after buying an additional 804,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 107,225 shares in the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.