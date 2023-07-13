TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 4.6% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.61. 1,245,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,556,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

