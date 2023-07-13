Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

MIGI stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 71.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

