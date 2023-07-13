Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
MIGI stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.83.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 71.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
