AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $2.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush cut AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVRO opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.52. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

