Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Shares Up 3.7%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $74.00. 159,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 950,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

