Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 3.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 142,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,611,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,786 shares of company stock worth $7,098,470. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

