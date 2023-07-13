US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.32

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 89900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

