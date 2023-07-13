Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Down 4.6%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 286,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 476,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Forge Global Stock Down 18.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Insider Transactions at Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 105.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $76,307.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,065,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Forge Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Read More

