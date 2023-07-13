Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SAGet Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.68. 116,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 358,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SAGet Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

