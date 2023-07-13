Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.68. 116,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 358,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
