Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Down 2.7%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHRS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

