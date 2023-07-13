SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 3,752,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,242,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,861 shares of company stock worth $2,296,175. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $5,520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

