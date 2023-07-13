Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.71

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 21791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

