Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 7,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 366,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 334,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

