Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.68

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 489967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 392,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

