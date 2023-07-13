Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 4.4% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48. 140,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,756,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $493,722. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 100.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $65,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.