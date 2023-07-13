BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $379.95 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $379.95 million and $365,852.14 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $30,594.61 or 0.99981206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

