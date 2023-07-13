Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.90

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 11625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $826.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

