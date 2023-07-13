Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.51

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.33, with a volume of 1006057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $227,834.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

