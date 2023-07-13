Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.
Shares of XLO stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.19.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
