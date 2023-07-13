89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 4.4%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 48,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,753,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

89bio Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $659,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

