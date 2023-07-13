Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $203.43 and last traded at $203.43. Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 29,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.15 and its 200-day moving average is $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 234.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 27.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

