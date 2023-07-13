MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.91

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 72132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

MorphoSys Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 222.19%. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $26,056,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in MorphoSys by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 95.4% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

