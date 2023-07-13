BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

