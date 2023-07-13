Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHDN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $132.27 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.99.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

