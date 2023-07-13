Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $137.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.28.

Shares of EXPE opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

