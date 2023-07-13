Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 66.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.