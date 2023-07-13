Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 66.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
