Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOOD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,062.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,523. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,924 shares of company stock worth $4,061,062 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 102,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,222,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,066,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

