Barclays Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $106.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

