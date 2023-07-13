Barclays Raises Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $9.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $417.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $22,173,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,184,207 shares in the company, valued at $151,381,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $22,173,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,184,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,381,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 59,999 shares of company stock worth $449,993. Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Landsea Homes by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

