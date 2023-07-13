Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Shares of RUN opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,994 shares of company stock worth $2,867,005 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

