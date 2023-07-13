Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NVEI opened at $32.27 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 824,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvei by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 263.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after acquiring an additional 970,685 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

