Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $255.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $232.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.28, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.16.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

