SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

SOFI stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,903 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

