Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

