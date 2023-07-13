Cormark Weighs in on The Westaim Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Westaim in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CVE:WED opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. Westaim has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$511.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Westaim ( CVE:WED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.28 million during the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

