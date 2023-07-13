SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBAC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.21.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

SBAC stock opened at $243.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.30. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $215.11 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

