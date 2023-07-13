Zacks Research Weighs in on The Timken Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Timken in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. Timken has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,738,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

