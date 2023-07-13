Stelco Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco ( TSE:STL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.70 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.