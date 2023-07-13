Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market cap of $866.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.92. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,089,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 190,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 81,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

