ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 452.49% from the company’s current price.
ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TBLT opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.49. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
About ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
