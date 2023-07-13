ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 452.49% from the company’s current price.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.49. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

About ToughBuilt Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

