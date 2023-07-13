KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $500.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $441.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.95. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.