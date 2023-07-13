Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners L.P. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE TXO opened at $21.80 on Thursday. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

