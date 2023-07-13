AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 8th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $140,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after buying an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after buying an additional 389,877 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.73.

AbbVie stock opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.