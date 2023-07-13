Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

