HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $544.20

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $544.20 and last traded at $531.94, with a volume of 75653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $529.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.68.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.