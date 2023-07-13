Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,199 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum China Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.19 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

