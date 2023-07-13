Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,327 shares of company stock valued at $110,360,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

