iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.53

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $61.31, with a volume of 6155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

