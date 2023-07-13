Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $47.91

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.91, but opened at $50.64. Zillow Group shares last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 884,276 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 276.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.