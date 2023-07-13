Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,011.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.